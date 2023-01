On Monday, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, said that the United States did not plan to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The White House came out in support of Biden's position. They say the United States is already sending or has announced aid, including Abrams tanks.

This was said by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, the European Pravda online media outlet reports with reference to CNN.

"What I can tell you is that there are many capabilities that are already being deployed and will be deployed in the coming weeks and months. We know that these forces and assets will be critical to helping the Ukrainians in combat again in the winter and also in the kind of combat that we expect them to do in the spring," Kirby said.

Kirby is convinced that the decision to deploy the Abrams tanks was not made too late due to reports of the Russian seizure of new territories in eastern Ukraine.

"The decision about the tanks - and it was not only a decision of the United States, but also of the Germans, and before that the British - was actually designed to help Ukraine get ahead of the hostilities that we think everyone will see in the spring," he said.

As earlier reported, Poland named the condition under which the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is possible.

On January 20, it became known about the readiness of the Netherlands to transfer American-made F-16 fighters to Ukraine.