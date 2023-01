RF continues to train its military on training grounds in Belarus, no strike groups formed – General Staff

Russia continues to train its military at training grounds in Belarus, but offensive groups have not been created.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly, no enemy offensive groups have been detected. The training of enemy units continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus," the General Staff reported.

At the same time, Russian troops continue to shell settlements near the state border, causing civilian casualties and destruction of private property.

The occupiers shelled the areas of Khrinivka, Huta-Studenetska, and Chervonyi Khutir settlements of Chernihiv region; Sopych, Volfine, Shpyl, Basivka, Zapsillia, Mezenivka, and Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy Region; and Veterynarne, Hlyboke, Strelecha, Borysivka, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Verkhnia Pysarivka, Vovchansk, Budarky, Novomlynsk, and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian army transferred new military units to Belarus for training.

On January 19, the representative of the White House, John Kirby, said that Belarus will not fully support Russia in the war against Ukraine in the near future.