Reznikov will discuss supply of fighter jets to Ukraine during today's visit to Paris – media

During today's visit to France, Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov intends to discuss the provision of French or European-made fighter jets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU)

The British publication The Guardian writes about it.

According to the publication, after his arrival in Paris, Reznikov will hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

After that, Reznikov will also have the opportunity to hold talks with his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu.

As earlier reported, on January 30, French President Macron admitted the possibility of providing Western-made combat aircraft to Ukraine.

At the same time, the French leader said that any such step would depend on several factors, in particular, a guarantee to avoid escalation by Russia.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 25, the United States and Germany announced their intention to supply modern Leopard II and M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Shortly before that, Great Britain promised to provide the Ukrainian military with a company of Challenger II tanks.

According to Politico, after the decision on tanks for Ukraine, Western officials and diplomats began discussing the possibility of supplying Western combat aircraft to the Ukrainian military.

Besides, on January 20, it became known about the readiness of the Netherlands to transfer American-made F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

On January 28, the mass media reported that Great Britain is considering the possibility of transferring modern fighter jets to Ukraine.