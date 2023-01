On Monday, January 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 850 soldiers of the Russian occupation army and destroyed more than 20 units of the enemy's ground and air vehicles.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has already lost 127,500 of its soldiers. The number of wounded may exceed this figure several times.

Also, over the past 24 hours, the occupying army has lost more than 20 pieces of equipment, namely (the increase per day is indicated in parentheses):

tanks — 3,201;

armored combat vehicles — 6,378 (+9);

artillery systems — 2,197 (+1);

MLRS — 454 (+1);

air defense means — 221;

planes — 293;

helicopters — 284;

operational-tactical level drones — 1,951 (+4);

cruise missiles — 796;

ships — 18;

automotive equipment — 5,048 (+7);

special equipment — 200 (+1).

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost more than 20,000 units of land, air, and sea equipment.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 26, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of the AFU, Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, said that the Russians were losing up to a battalion of soldiers killed every day in the Bakhmut direction.

We also wrote that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Norway gave its assessment of the losses of Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

And according to the American military, the losses of the Russian army "significantly" exceed the number of 100,000 killed.