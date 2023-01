On January 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 13 settlements in the Luhansk, and Donetsk Region. The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman, and Bakhmut directions, suffering heavy losses. Conducts unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk areas. In the Kupiyansk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, he defends previously captured lines.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

During the past day, the enemy launched three air, and four missile strikes. It carried out more than 60 attacks using MLRSes, in particular, on residential buildings in the cities of Kherson, and Ochakiv. Casualties among civilians have been reported.

The threat of air, and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

"The disbelief of the personnel of the units of the Russian Federation in the decisions of their own military, and political leadership, and the exhaustion of the personnel from the intensity of combat operations are emphasized," the headquarters noted.

Over the past day, units of the AFU repelled attacks by invaders in the areas of Novoselivske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Yampolivka, Spirne, Chervona Hora, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Ivanivske, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region.

Shelling by the troops of the Russian Federation of settlements near the state border continues, causing casualties among the civilian population, and destruction of private property.

The occupiers shelled the areas of Khrinivka, Huta-Studenetska, and Chervonyi Khutir settlements of Chernihiv Region; Sopych, Volfine, Shpyl, Basivka, Zapsillia, Mezenivka, and Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy Region; and Veterynarne, Hlyboke, Strelecha, Borysivka, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Verkhnia Pysarivka, Vovchansk, Budarky, Novomlynsk, and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk direction, the settlements of Synkivka, Kupiyansk, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske, and, Andriyivka in the Luhansk Region were affected by enemy fire.

On the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled Novoyehorivka, Makiyivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, and Kreminna in the Luhansk Region; and Yampolivka, Dibrova, Yampil, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Chervona Hora, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Ivanopillia, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region.

Berdychi, Tonenke, Pivnichne, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Pobieda of the Donetsk Region; came under enemy tank, mortar, and artillery fire in the direction of Avdiyivka.

On Novopavlovsk, Vodiane, Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrayinka, Vuhledar, Mykilski Dachi, and Neskuchne in the Donetsk Region were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Vremivka, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; and Olhivske, Bilohoriya, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Kamianske, and Novoselivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region were affected. In total, the enemy fired at over 20 settlements.

In the Kherson direction, areas of the settlements of Odradokamiyanka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Pervomaiske, Veletenske, and Kherson came under MLRS, artillery, and mortar fire.

During the day, the aviation of the AFU carried out four strikes on enemy concentration areas, and missile, and artillery units hit three control points, four concentration areas, and two ammunition depots of the occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU destroyed another 490 occupiers over the past day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, about 126,650 soldiers of the Russian Federation have already been eliminated.