Ukrzaliznytsia completes postponement of terms for repayment of Eurobonds for USD 895 million

Ukrzaliznytsia completed the process of rescheduling the repayment terms of Eurobonds for USD 895 million.

Ukrainian News Agency reports that Danylo Hetmantsev, a member of the Verkhovna Rada and the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax, and customs policy, announced this on Telegram.

Eurobond holders agreed to postpone interest and principal payments for two years - from 2024 to 2026, and from 2026 to 2028.

This will significantly reduce the burden on the liquidity of Ukrzaliznytsia, free up a certain resource to ensure stable operation and infrastructure restoration.

According to his data, in January 2023, for the first time, the company purchased natural gas for its production units without private intermediaries, at UAH 18,600 per thousand cubic meters (without VAT), which is 25% cheaper than the gas purchased by structures controlled by Ukrzaliznytsia at the end of last year with the help of third-party intermediary companies.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, in July 2021, Ukrzaliznytsia placed Eurobonds for USD 300 million with a maturity of 5 years.

In July 2019, Ukrzaliznytsia issued Eurobonds worth USD 500 million.