British Defense Minister Ben Wallace has said that the 14 Challenger 2 tanks promised to Ukraine will be transferred to the Ukrainian military by the beginning of this summer.

The British edition of Sky News reports this with reference to the statement of Wallace.

"It'll be this side of the summer, or May - it'll be probably towards Easter time," Wallace said in the Commons.

According to him, in the coming days training of the Ukrainian military will begin in the UK. Training will include individual machine control and combat in formation.

For security reasons, the head of the defence department of the United Kingdom did not voice the training schedule of the Ukrainian military.

Recall that last Thursday, January 26, Wallace's deputy Alex Chalk said that in London they hope that Challenger 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine by the end of March.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 14, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak confirmed that Ukraine will receive 14 Challenger 2 tanks.

And yesterday, January 29, it became known that a group of Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the UK, who after training will control tanks on the battlefield.