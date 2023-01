The Russian authorities probably do not exclude the possibility of another wave of mobilization as part of the so-called "partial mobilization." This is necessary for a new offensive in Ukraine.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, on January 22, 2023, the media reported that Russian border guards were preventing Kyrgyz labor migrants with two passports from leaving Russia, telling the men that their names were on mobilization lists.

In addition, on January 23, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the decree on "partial mobilization" continues to remain in force, saying that the decree is still necessary to support the armed forces. Observers asked why the event had not been officially cancelled.

"The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimising domestic dissent,” the British Ministry of Defence notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kremlin says that they did not stop the mobilization. It was noted that Putin had no "legal basis" to cancel the mobilization.

To implement the Kremlin's plans, the Russian command announced large-scale measures to reform the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. In particular, an increase in the total number to 1.5 million people and the formation of at least 20 new divisions.

Meanwhile, it became known that in Russia a new wave of mobilization will be accompanied by increased attention to the inhabitants of the so-called "central regions" of the country.