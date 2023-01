Experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have named three key stages during the 11 months of Russia's war with Ukraine: the period of the initiative of the invaders, the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the period of trench warfare. This is evidenced by the ISW report.

In their report, analysts noted that the Russian occupiers owned the initiative and led the offensive from February 24 to July 3, 2022. After the temporary occupation of Lysychansk in early July, their offensive in a number of directions culminated.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders seized the initiative and launched their first major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv Region on September 6. A large-scale autumn counteroffensive ended with the liberation of the western part of the Kherson Region on November 11.

The ISW adds that since then Ukraine has not been able to launch a major new counteroffensive, which allowed the war to go into positional war. This stage allowed the occupiers to return the tactical initiative.

Experts also stressed that the Western aid delivery scheme has greatly affected the course of the war. In particular, the supply of American-made 155 mm artillery systems in April and HIMARS installations in June became important factors in the preparation of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

According to ISW analysts, delays in the supply of tanks and armored personnel carriers may cost Ukraine the opportunity for a counteroffensive this winter, Russian forces are preparing to launch their own offensive in the Luhansk Region and are intensifying their actions in the Bakhmut area.