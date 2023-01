In December 2022, 131 members of the Verkhovna Rada received compensation for the cost of renting housing from the state budget for a total amount of UAH 6 million.

This is evidenced by data on the website of the parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the list of parliamentarians published on the Rada's website, who paid compensation for renting a house or renting a hotel room in December 2022, the total amount of expenses compensated to parliamentarians for renting a house was UAH 6,009,950.

The list also includes compensation for the residence of parliamentarians in rented housing for previous months, starting in February.

Most often, parliamentarians were compensated for the cost of living in rented housing for November-December.

A MP from the Servant of the People faction Anastasia Liashenko received the largest amount of compensation - UAH 217,100 (for the period from February 1 to December 31), her faction colleague Hennadii Kasai took the second place in the amount of payment UAH 178,700 (from April 1 to December 31), another member of the mono-majority Dmytro Mykysha was in the third place UAH 119,000 (for periods: June 1 to 30, August 1 to 31 and September 1 to December 31).

The average amount of compensation for rental housing is about UAH 20,000 per month.

