Poland Names Condition Under Which Transfer Of F-16 Fighters To Ukraine Possible

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the transfer of F-16 multi-role fighters or other aircraft to Ukraine is possible only in close coordination with other NATO allies, as was the case with Leopard tanks.

He said this at a press conference with Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak, European Pravda writes.

The Prime Minister and the head of the Ministry of Defense were asked whether measures will be taken regarding F-16 multi-purpose fighters and long-range weapons, following the example of international pressure by the Polish government to transfer tanks to Ukraine.

"We coordinate with our partners in NATO all actions to strengthen the defense forces of Ukraine, including the delivery of Patriot to Ukraine, as well as the organization of a powerful tank group in the form of Leopard and modern tanks. All this was pressure from our side, but also agreements with the United States," Morawiecki noted.

"Just as it was a few months ago, in the context of MiGs, any other aircraft will be used and possibly transferred in agreement with NATO countries. We will act in full coordination," the head of the Polish government said.

The head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized that Poland's position in the international arena is growing. According to him, Poland supports Ukraine in reality, not only symbolically.

"We are making sure that Putin does not restore the Russian Empire, because the restoration of the Russian Empire means a threat to Poland," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will receive 74 tanks from Poland.

In addition, Poland may transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine within a few weeks.