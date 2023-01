RF Leadership Dissatisfied With Gauleiters In Luhansk Region, They Preparing Replacement For Them

Due to unsatisfactory logistics and the failure of mobilization, the leadership of the Russian Federation wants to replace gauleiters of the Luhansk Region.

This was reported in the National Resistance Center.

"The occupiers gave gauleiters of the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk Region an ultimatum: either the Russian Federation will go out on the administrative borders of the region by April 1, or there will be "personnel decisions," the message reads.

The Kremlin believes that the "leadership" of the occupied cities is responsible for the failure of the mobilization and logistical support of the enemy's army in this direction.

"It should be noted that in order to satisfy the Russian Federation and keep their seats, the collaborators started a new wave of mobilization in the region," added the National Resistance Center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, teachers who agreed to cooperate with the enemy are checking the phones of children in schools in the occupied Luhansk Region, trying to detect pro-Ukrainian views in pupils.

Also in the Luhansk Region, the Russian occupiers began mass deportation of residents of Popivka settlement in order to free up houses for the Russian military.

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Russia is not abandoning plans to completely capture the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, but the implementation of this plan will take from 6 to 12 months and will require a large-scale offensive.