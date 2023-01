Military In Russia Promised Multimillion Bonuses For Destruction Of Abrams And Leopard 2 Tanks

The authorities of the Trans-Baikal Territory of the Russian Federation intend to pay bonuses to the Russian military for the destruction or capture of American or German-made M1 Abrams and Leopard 2 tanks, which will soon appear in Ukrainian service.

This is evidenced by a resolution signed by the governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory, published in the regional government newspaper Zabaykalsky Rabochiy.

The largest reward for those mobilized from the Trans-Baikal Territory is offered for the capture of the German Leopard 2 tank - RUB 3 million. The American Abrams was estimated by the regional government to be somewhat less - RUB 1.5 million will be paid for the capture of the tank.

For the destruction of Leopard 2 and Abrams tanks, the Russian military is promised to pay RUB 1 million and RUB 500,000, respectively.

At the same time, a reward is also provided for "assistance" in capturing or destroying tanks - from RUB 100,000 to RUB 300,000. Five soldiers can claim such payments at the same time.

The Russian publication The Moscow Times notes that the Trans-Baikal Territory is one of the poorest regions of Russia. As of 2021, every fifth resident of the region was below the poverty line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country would transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Germany also allowed other countries that use these tanks to transfer them to Ukraine.

We also wrote that on the same day U.S. President Joe Biden announced the transfer of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on Sunday, January 29, a group of Ukrainian military personnel arrived in the United Kingdom for training in the management of Challenger 2 tanks, which London promised to transfer to Kyiv.