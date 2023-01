On Monday, January 30, Iran called the temporary charge d'affaires of Ukraine in Tehran. This is reported by Al Arabiya.

It is noted that the Ukrainian diplomat was called due to comments regarding the drone strike on a military plant in the Iranian province of Isfahan.

"On Monday, Iran called Ukraine's chargé d'affaires in Tehran due to his country's comments regarding a drone attack on a military plant in the central Iranian province of Isfahan," the publication wrote, citing the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

So, on his Twitter on Sunday, January 29, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, commented on the explosions in Iran.

"The logic of war is inexorable and murderous. And it imposes harsh bills on the authors and accomplices. Panic in Russia: endless mobilization, anti-missile defense in Moscow, trenches at a distance of 1,000 km, preparation of bomb shelters. Explosive night in Iran: drone and missile production, oil refining. Ukraine warned," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ihnat said that the night explosions and fires in Iran are the result of the decisions of the country's authorities, which militarily supported Moscow and provided it with weapons.

On the night of January 29, explosions rang out at several strategic enterprises and Iran, after which strong fires started.

Later, satellite images of the Shahed-136 production plant appeared, showing that the Shahed-136 kamikaze drone and other UAVs production plant were not damaged by the night drone attack on Isfahan, Iran.