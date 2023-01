The Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia Region sent civilians to Ukrainian positions through minefields to identify possible routes through minefields. This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

Thus, in the Zaporizhzhia Region, cases were recorded when residents of the temporarily occupied territories went to Ukrainian positions and passed on messages from the occupiers with an offer to allegedly take the bodies of their deceased. However, in the future, the occupiers refuse to negotiate.

According to the information of the National Resistance Center from the Ukrainian military, the civilian population of the temporarily occupied territories is deliberately sent through mine barriers in order to identify possible options for passage through them.

"Information about the routes is obtained thanks to the observation of the civilian. In this way, we can talk about another international crime of the enemy," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Luhansk Region, the Russian occupiers began mass deportation of residents of Popivka settlement in order to free up houses for the Russian military. They also plan to evacuate the population of nearby settlements, including Svatove.

In addition, the Russian "order" approved the creation of 28 prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.