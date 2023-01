Member of Parliament Oleksandr Trukhin (Servant of the People) went abroad "on a business trip" at the time when a court hearing was scheduled in his case on charges of bribing police officers.

This was announced by the judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), which is considering his case, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 30, Trukhin was supposed to appear at the court session, but he did not come.

At the same time, Trukhin left for a foreign business trip on January 27, but the business trip itself begins on January 30 and will last until February 12.

Trukhin's defense attorney asked the court not to make public the information about which country the MP went to, taking into account Russia's war with Ukraine.

The court adjourned the session until February 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Trukhin did not come to court in the case of bribery of patrol officers because he suddenly fell ill.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office referred to the High Anti-Corruption Court the case against the Member of Parliament from Servant of the People Oleksandr Trukhin on charges of bribing patrol police officers "for 150,000". The maximum sentence he can receive is from 2 to 4 years in prison.

Trukhin delayed the process of familiarization with the case opened on the fact of bribing patrol policemen after a road accident with his participation in Kyiv, in the framework of which the parliamentarian was served with suspicion.