The United States is considering all options to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this in an interview with Al Arabiya, European Pravda reports.

He noted that U.S. President Joe Biden stressed his determination to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. According to Blinken, the United States is ready to consider every opportunity in order to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“Diplomacy is never written off. But President Biden has also made clear that we are determined not to allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, and every capability remains on the table for that not to happen," he said when asked about the military option.

However, Blinken stressed that the best way is diplomatic.

According to the Secretary of State, Iran had a chance to return to the international nuclear deal, but abandoned it.

Talks to restore the 2015 Vienna nuclear deal between Iran and the West have been stalled for many months. Tehran blocked the deal shortly before it was struck, diplomats said. The brutal crackdown on recent protests in Iran has also shaken confidence in the talks. The EU condemned the actions of the Iranian security apparatus and imposed new, tougher sanctions.

Recall that on the night of January 29, explosions and large-scale fires occurred at several Iranian strategic facilities. Iranian authorities said a UAV attack was carried out, which they described as a failure.

In addition, satellite images show that the factory for the production of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and other UAVs was not injured as a result of a night attack by drones.