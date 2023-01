Member of Parliament Mykhailo Volynets (Batkivshchyna) did not return to Ukraine after a business trip to Switzerland and informed the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) that he was hospitalized due to "an illness that threatens his life."

This was announced by the HACC judge, who is considering the case against Volynets on charges of declaring false data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A letter arrived that (Volynets) was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and he was hospitalized in a clinic abroad since January 30," the judge said.

Accordingly, Volynets did not come to the court.

The clinic also reported that it is impossible to determine the length of Volynets' inpatient stay in the hospital.

The judge also noted that Volynets was on a business trip in Switzerland until January 28 and had to return to Ukraine and appear at the court session.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office referred the case to the court regarding the non-declaration of property worth nearly UAH 1.7 million by MP Mykhailo Volynets.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau put MP Volynets on wanted list.