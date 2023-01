The net profit of the State Savings Bank (Oschadbank) in 2022 made UAH 690 million, which is 1.6 times less than in the previous year.

This is stated in the message of the bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Compared to 2021, operating income for 2022 grew by UAH 1.6 billion and amounts to UAH 21.7 billion hryvnias.

Interest income increased by UAH 1.1 billion to UAH 22.4 billion.

At the same time, interest expenses decreased by UAH 0.4 billion to UAH 7.5 billion.

The volume of net non-interest income also increased - by UAH 0.8 billion to UAH 7.6 billion.

The results of Sberbank were also influenced by the revaluation of financial instruments.

Thus, if there are securities with indexed value in the portfolio of the bank, the result of revaluations of financial instruments and the foreign exchange position for the year is UAH 4.8 billion.

It is noted that when assessing risks, Oschadbank always adheres to a conservative position: it formed reserves for UAH 12.1 billion.

This is 4.3 times more than in 2021, because possible losses in the reporting year were weighed due to the deterioration in the quality of the loan portfolio caused by an active war.

In 2022, Oschadbank entered the Deposit Guarantee Fund, paying UAH 777 million contributions, which accordingly reduced the volume of annual profit compared to the previous year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 100% of the shares of PJSC Oschadbank are state-owned.