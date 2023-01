Over the past week, 18 ships with 664,000 tons of agricultural products have left the commercial sea ports of Great Odesa along the "grain corridor," which is a third less than the volume of exports over the week before last.

This was announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the week, 18 ships exported 664,000 tons of food from the ports of Great Odesa. This is a third less than exports over the week before last. In particular, 60,000 tons of wheat were sent to Kenya, 56,000 tons to Bangladesh, 60,000 tons of Ukrainian oil to India. A critically low rate of ships leaving ports is maintained - 2.5 vessels per day. This is an indicator that was at the beginning of the "grain initiative," when export volumes were insignificant," the report said.

At the same time, the number of ships that are inspected in the Bosphorus and are allowed to move under loading to Ukrainian ports also does not exceed 3 ships per day.

"In the Bosphorus, the Russian side in the SCC continues to block the implementation of the initiative and artificially increase the queue from ships. As of today, 117 ships are awaiting inspection in Turkish territorial waters (92 are west to ports for loading, and 25 are already with agricultural products). Over the past week, only 20 inspections took place with the minimum required 84. Registration of ships for participation in the initiative is also inhibited: out of more than 80 declared ships, Russians register only 2-3 vessels on average without explanation. These factors hinder the implementation of the "grain initiative": we observe a decrease in export volumes by almost 30% compared to the previous month, and therefore the world is not receiving agricultural products in the right amount. The vast majority of countries get it with huge time delays due to the downtime of ships in the Bosphorus. We expect the reaction of partners in the "grain agreement" - Turkiye and the UN," the report says.

Currently, in the ports of Great Odesa under the processing there are 21 vessels, almost 1 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are loaded on them.

At the same time, only 3 vessels move along the "grain corridor" for loading.

"Since August 1, 687 ships have left the ports of Great Odesa, which exported 18.9 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa. With the stable functioning of the "grain corridor," this figure should be more than 28 million tons," the Ministry of Infrastructure said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy notes that the daily number of ship exits from Ukrainian ports as part of the "grain agreement" fell to an anti-record indicator.

On November 17, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the Initiative for the safe transportation of agricultural products through the Black Sea was extended for another 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports Odesa and Chornomorsk.