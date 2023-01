Invaders Bring To Morgue Of Occupied Horlivka 20 Killed From Areas Of Novobakhmutivka And Maiorsk - AFU

On January 28, the Russian invaders brought to a morgue in occupied Horlivka 20 bodies of the killed occupiers from the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Maiorsk, Donetsk Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy will continue to suffer losses. On January 28 alone, about 20 bodies of the killed occupiers from the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Maiorsk were brought to one of the local morgues of Horlivka, Donetsk Region," the General Staff said.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers continue to shell Ukrainian settlements.

At the same time, Ukrainian aviation during the past day attacked an anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy and launched 2 attacks on the areas of concentration of the occupiers.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 2 radar stations, an ammunition depot and one other important object of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 13 occupiers near Horlivka, including 4 officers, as well as several units of enemy military equipment.