Russians Preparing Troops And Equipment In Mariupol For Attack On Vuhledar - Andriushchenko

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russians are gathering troops and equipment. The invaders want to throw the completed units to Vuhledar.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in Telegram.

According to him, over the weekend, the number of Russian invaders increased in the villages north of Mariupol. Estimated total number of up to 4,000 people.

"In addition, the enemy units are being re-staffed, from the Luhansk Region, north of Mariupol. According to the occupiers themselves on the spot, units are being prepared for an attack on Vuhledar. The total number of contingents being re-staffed is 3,000-5,000 for now alive occupiers," the message says.

In addition, the occupiers began to accumulate offensive equipment near Mariupol. Probably, they also want to send it to Vuhledar.

"Vuhledar sounds often enough to conclude that the occupiers are preparing a corresponding offensive," Andriushchenko noted.

We will remind, earlier in Mariupol there was an explosion in the Russian barracks with more than 200 military personnel.

Meanwhile, a new "mayor" was appointed in temporarily occupied Mariupol. The leader of the terrorists of the so-called "DPR" Denys Pushylin appointed Oleh Morhun, who was previously sentenced to 11 years, to this post.