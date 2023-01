Work on digitizing the military records of the conscript register on the part of the Ministry of Defense was going on even before the full-scale invasion. This was reported by Mstyslav Banik, head of the development of electronic services at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, in an interview with The Village Ukraine.

"The military ID will appear in Diia sooner or later, but I cannot say that we are working on it now. As for summonses, they will not be in Diia," Mstyslav Banik commented.

One of the first steps of the digital military record was the reform regarding the place of residence. In order to change the place of residence, a man had to remove himself from the military registration and register in another place, so this was often avoided so that the summons would not find them. And if you change the place of registration in Diia, then there will be a notification that a certain citizen has changed his address.

But during the full-scale war, Diia suspended this service (because during martial law it is not possible to change the place of registration). At the same time, they are working on making changes to it (so that women and children who are not conscripted could change their place of registration), but "to some extent it is not working yet".

We will remind you that one of the most popular documents for entrepreneurs appeared in Diia - an extract from the unified state register.

Also, the possibility to obtain a certificate from the State Register of Property Rights has been returned to the Diia application. The certificate makes it possible to confirm that you are the owner of a particular real estate.