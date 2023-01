President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday visited the Mykolaiv Region on a working trip.

Zelenskyy said this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Working trip to the Mykolaiv Region. The region heroically withstands all the attacks of terrorists. During the visit, I held a meeting on the current situation in the region. We discussed the operational situation in the south of Ukraine, the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks," he said.

The meeting also discussed the state of the region's energy infrastructure, its means of protection and the pace of recovery.

In addition, they considered the restoration of educational institutions in the Mykolaiv Region, the long-term recovery of the region's economy and the creation of new jobs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers fired from artillery at the Ochakiv community in the Mykolaiv Region on January 16, one person was killed.