Ukrainian paratroopers repelled an enemy assault on several positions in the area of Mariinka in the Donetsk Region.

The 79th separate air assault brigade of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The paratroopers of the 79th separate air assault brigade repelled the assault on the enemy of several positions near Mariinka, inflicting significant losses on the enemy," the separate air assault brigade said.

It is noted that enemy infantry forces in the amount of up to a company tried to quietly approach the positions of paratroopers in order to storm them.

The insidiousness of the enemy's plan was that at the same time it attacked other units of the brigade without stopping, actively using the support of its artillery in those areas.

In the same area, the assault detachment of the invaders tried to approach "quietly," without the fire help of their artillery.

"However, the aerial reconnaissance of the Mykolaiv paratroopers did not nap - the enemy's movement was detected in time and a fire defeat was inflicted on it with the active use of ammunition discharges from drones. This led to the fact that the enemy already on the approaches to our front end suffered losses," the Ukrainian military said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in areas of 10 settlements.

The enemy is conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions, in other directions it is defending itself.