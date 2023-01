Khmelnytskyi purchased war bonds worth UAH 200 million through Ukreximbank.

This is stated in the bank's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In early 2023, the Khmelnytskyi City Council already bought war bonds through Ukreximbank in the amount of UAH 300 million.

In general, this is the third purchase of war bonds by the city since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Ukreximbank is the primary dealer of the Ministry of Finance and purchases war bonds for market needs on an ongoing basis.

Legal entities, municipalities and private clients have the opportunity to buy war bonds at the most favorable offers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance previously announced that war bonds are primarily a tool for supporting the state budget during a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, and not a tool for maximizing income from investment activities, therefore war bond rates remain fixed.

The Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing to the state budget by 67.3% and attracted UAH 1,261.1 billion in 2022.