Russian Military Complains About Destruction By AFU Of Intelligence Company During Assault On Vuhledar - AFU

The Russian military complains that the Ukrainian military destroyed a separate intelligence company during the assault on Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian units defending the frontiers in the Vuhledar area have recently met the occupiers "gladly" and turned their temporary stay on our land into a real hell. Within just a few days, the Russian occupation forces suffered very heavy losses," the General Staff said.

In particular, according to intelligence, information is circulating among the Russian military on the complete destruction by the Ukrainian soldiers of the forces and means of a separate reconnaissance company attached to the 155th separate brigade of the Russian Marine Corps, which participated in the assault on the city of Vuhledar, Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the attempts of the invaders to capture Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region end in significant losses for them, in particular, on January 26, 109 Russian soldiers got killed.