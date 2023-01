The Cabinet of Ministers has launched a program for the free exchange of old electric incandescent lamps for energy-saving LED lamps.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"New service in the Diia application: exchange 5 old incandescent lamps for 5 energy efficient LED lamps. The government has launched a program to reduce the burden on the country's energy system and reduce electricity shortages for users," it said.

Matti Maasikas, head of the European Union's mission in Ukraine, also said on his Twitter microblog that he had joined the launch of the lamp exchange campaign.

“Very proud to launch the campaign #TogetherWeBringLight ... programme enabling Ukrainian households to exchange their lightbulbs to LED-lamps for free. Saves 1 GW = worth one nuclear reactor of energy,” he wrote.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on the Telegram channel urged Ukrainians to submit applications for the exchange of lamps in Diia and exchange 5 ordinary lamps for 5 LEDs in the nearest branch of Ukrposhta.

He noted that the statement in Diia will guarantee the presence of lamps in the department.

Fedorov said that the first lots of lamps came to regional centers, as well as to Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Kryvyi Rih; by the end of February, lamps will appear in other cities of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from January 16, the Cabinet of Ministers began in beta testing the program of free exchange of old incandescent electric lamps for energy-saving LED lamps.

The European Union funded 30 million LED lamps for Ukrainians, another 5 million came from France.

According to the Ministry of Economy, replacing old lamps with new LED lamps can save the country up to 1.5 GW of electricity during peak hours, and replacing 50 million LED lamps will unload the work of one reactor of a nuclear power plant.