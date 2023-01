On Sunday, January 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled Russian attacks in the areas of 10 settlements. The enemy is conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions. In other directions, it is in defense.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out air, and three missile strikes, one of which was against Kharkiv, and carried out 44 attacks using MLRSes, including those on populated areas. There are wounded, and dead among the civilian population.

The threat of Russian air, and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

AFU units repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Kurdyumivka, and Ozarianivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected.

With mortars, and artillery, the enemy shelled the areas of Khrinivka, and Chervonyi Khutir settlements in the Chernihiv Region; Volfine, Pysarivka, and Zapsillia in the Sumy Region; and Odnorobivka, Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Zelene, Neskuchne, Ternova, Starytsia, Verkhnia Pysarivka, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, and Novomlynsk of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Dvorichna, Vilshana, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Zelenyi Hai, and Vyshneve in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, and Andriyivka in the Luhansk Region.

On the Lyman direction, Makiyivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region; and Terna, and Yampolivka in the Donetsk Region were damaged by fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Dyliyivka, Druzhba, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region were affected by fire.

In the Avdiyivka direction Pivnichne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy artillery fire.

Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Neskuchne, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk Region came under fire from the Russians in the Novopavlovsk direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 15 settlements were damaged by enemy artillery fire. In particular, Vremivka, and Novopil of the Donetsk Region; Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, and Novoandriyivka of the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

In the Kherson direction, the Russian occupiers shelled the suburbs, and the city of Kherson. There are casualties among civilians.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation struck the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex, and two strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated. Units of rocket forces, and artillery hit two radar stations, an ammunition depot, and one other important enemy object.

As earlier reported, Russia is not abandoning plans to completely seize the Luhansk, and Donetsk Regions, but the implementation of this plan will take from 6 to 12 months, and will require a large-scale offensive.