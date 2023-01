Nataliya Boiko, a member of the supervisory boards of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta, has written a resignation statement as a supervisory board member of Ukrnafta.

Boiko announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"This week, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed me a member of the supervisory board of Naftogaz. The appointment of the supervisory board is a positive signal both for the activation of internal processes and for foreign partners, in particular, it will open the door to investments, which we currently need very much. It is also important that, even during a full-scale war, Ukraine continues to implement corporate governance reform that is consistent with the values of a democratic world: the rule of law and zero tolerance for corruption. I consider the final list to be very strong both in terms of qualifications, experience, and the combination of competencies. Since Naftogaz and Ukrnafta in which I am also a member of the supervisory board, work in adjacent markets, I see an opportunity for a potential conflict of interests, so I wrote a resignation statement to leave the supervisory board of Ukrnafta," she wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers elected six supervisory board members of the of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

In particular, former senior vice president of the Norwegian company Equinor (Statoil) Tor Martin Anfinnsen, president and CEO of Vermilion Energy Marino Anthony, professor of the INSEAD business school Ludo van der Heyden, as well as Richard Hookway, who has 33 years of work experience, became independent members of the supervisory board. in the BP company.

The Supervisory Board also includes two representatives of the state: Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma and Advisor to Prime Minister on Energy Affairs Nataliya Boiko.

Shareholders of Ukrnafta appointed a new member of the supervisory board at an extraordinary meeting on November 7, 2022.