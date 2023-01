At least one person was killed, an elderly woman, as a result of a rocket attack on Kharkiv by occupiers in the evening of January 29.

Kharkiv City Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

"Preliminarily, as a result of an attack on a residential building in Kharkiv, one person was killed and three more were wounded," the message reads.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, all the victims are being provided with all the necessary assistance. He said that three victims received minor injuries. An elderly woman died. Her husband was nearby at the time of the hit however miraculously was not seriously injured.

"The building is partially destroyed. Residents were evacuated. All emergency services continue to work on the spot," Syniehubov added.

Earlier, Syniehubov reported that an enemy missile, previously S-300, hit a residential building in the city center, in the Kyiv district.

At 3:20 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

According to Suspilne Kharkiv, as a result of Russian shelling, the fourth floor of one of the entrances was completely destroyed. According to local residents, at least two wounded people were taken out of the house.