Ihnat hopes Iranian authorities will be more moderate in handing out their drones after last night’s explosion

The night explosions and fires in Iran are the result of the decisions of the country's authorities, which militarily supported Moscow and provided it with weapons.

This was stated by spokesperson of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat on the air of the telethon.

"What is happening in Iran can only be called the consequences of their policy. Perhaps they will direct their support to terrorist countries in a different way and not help Russia commit its crimes," says Ihnat.

He reminded that Moscow receives scarce weapons from Tehran - kamikaze drones of the Shahed type, which it tries to pass off as its Geran-2 drones. It also concerns the transfer of ballistic missiles.

"Iran has certain enemies in the region, so let's hope that this country will change its political vector to a more civilized one," Ihnat said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, explosions and large-scale fires occurred at several Iranian strategic facilities tonight. Electricity and the Internet disappeared in the cities. And the Iranian authorities said that an attack was carried out with a UAV, which they called a failure.

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said that Ukraine has complete information on Iran's supply of drones to the Russian Federation. If Iran dares to supply missiles to Russia, it will become another challenge for Ukraine.