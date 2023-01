On Saturday, January 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated more than 650 Russian invaders, so the total number of killed Russian soldiers exceeded 126,000.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 126,160 (+650),

tanks – 3,197 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles – 6,366 (+22) units,

artillery systems – 2,195 (+7) units,

MLRS - 453 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 221 (+0) units,

planes - 293 (+0) units,

helicopters - 284 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level – 1,947 (+0),

cruise missiles - 796 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tank trucks – 5,037 (+10) units,

special equipment - 199 (+0).

As earlier reported, during the past day, the AFU conducted four strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, and our units of missile forces and artillery hit two control points, two air defense positions, and three areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower.

As of yesterday, the Russian invading forces continued their offensive in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions, and suffered heavy losses.