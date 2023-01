During the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) conducted four strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, and our units of missile troops and artillery hit two control points, two air defense units positions, and three areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

"The enemy is not giving up on its intentions to destroy the critical infrastructure of our state, attacks civilian facilities and the homes of the civilian population. Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have launched 1 missile and 32 air strikes and carried out more than 65 attacks using MLRSes. In particular, the civilian infrastructure of Donetsk and Kherson Regions. Casualties among the civilian population have been reported," the message reads.

They reminded that there remains a threat of missile strikes throughout Ukraine.

The enemy continues offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions. In Kupiyansk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, the enemy is in defense.

Units of the AFU repelled the attacks of occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Dibrova and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region; Yampolivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Rozdolivka, Sil, Blahodatne, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no offensive groups of the enemy were detected.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy used mortars to shell the areas of Mykolayivka in Chernihiv Region; and Novovasylivka, Seredyna Buda, Muraveinia, Bachivsk, Budivelne, Volkivka, Volfine, and Yunakivka in the Sumy Region.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, areas of the settlements of Huriyiv Kozachok, Krasne, Starytsia, Okhrimivka, Hlyboke, Kozacha Lopan, Dvorichanske, Varvarivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Neskuchne, Ternova, Strilecha, and Kupiyansk in the Kharkiv Region were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops in the areas of Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Krokhmalne settlements in the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske in the Luhansk Region; and Berestove in the Donetsk Region.

On the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled Makiyivka, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region.

Areas of 21 settlements were damaged by fire in the Bakhmut direction. In particular, Spirne, Bila Hora, Verkhniokamiyanske, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Niu York, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, and Mayorsk in the Donetsk Region.

Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pervomaiske, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire in the Avdiyivka direction.

Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk Region were fired upon by the enemy in the Novopavlovsk direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 19 settlements were affected by the fire. Among them are Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; and Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Stepove, Orikhiv, and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, areas of Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Odradokamiyanka, Poniativka, Respublikanets, Kozatske, Tiahynka, Komyshany, and Kherson areas came under fire using MLRSes, artillery and mortars.

As earlier reported, as of yesterday, the Russian invading forces continued offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions, and suffered heavy losses.

As of January 28, Russia has 12 ships in the Black Sea, including two missile carriers with a total of 12 missiles.