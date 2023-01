As of January 28, Russia has 12 ships in the Black Sea, including 2 missile carriers with a total salvo of 12 missiles.

Head of the United Press Center of the South Operational Command Nataliya Humeniuk, announced this on the air of the National Telethon.

"Currently, we observe that the sea is on our side again - the storm has intensified. This has forced the missile carriers, among others, to hide in the bases. But the enemy's ship group is still quite powerful in the Black Sea. In particular, there are 12 ships, but among them only 2 missile carriers - surface and underwater. The total salvo of Calibers is 12 units. This is a lot to deliver pinpoint strikes on critical infrastructure objects, but we can see that they need to recover from a missile attack. Also, stormy weather and gusty winds reduce the likelihood of its use of kamikaze drones," Humeniuk stated.