In Ukraine, the number of children injured by Russian troops goes up – PGO

As of January 28, 2023, over 1,376 children have been affected in Ukraine by the full-scale invasion of Russia. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, a total of 459 children have been killed and more than 917 received injuries of various degrees of severity.

This follows from a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram.

It is emphasized that these figures are not final. Work is ongoing on their detection at places of hostilities, as well as in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

According to the PGO, children were mostly affected in the Donetsk Region - 441, Kharkiv Region - 270, Kyiv Region - 123, Kherson Region - 85, Zaporizhzhia Region - 84, Mykolayiv Region - 83, Chernihiv Region - 68, Luhansk Region - 66, and in the Dnipropetrovsk Region - 63.

In addition, 3,126 educational institutions were damaged in Ukraine due to bombing and shelling by the Russians, 337 of them were completely destroyed.