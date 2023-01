"The Armed Forces of Ukraine can attack military targets in the territory of Russia. There are no reservations about this in the context of the use of weapons provided by the West." Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said this in a conversation with Radio Liberty reporters.

He emphasized that we are talking exclusively about military facilities that are directly related to the criminal activities of the Russian army in Ukraine.

Answering a question about whether Ukraine has permission to carry out attacks on military targets in the territory of Russia with Western weapons, he assured that there is no prohibition.

"I don't understand where the data comes from that we cannot hit military targets. We are not Russians and we do not destroy critical infrastructure facilities, hospitals, kindergartens, schools. If we are going to work, it is there will be only military facilities that are directly related to the processes taking place at the front," said the secretary of the NSDC.

Before that, Oleksii Danilov said that during the next meeting in the Ramstein format, the issue of providing the AFU with Western combat aircraft F-16 will be on the agenda.