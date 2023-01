Great Britain can provide fighter jets to Ukraine if Russian troops are thrown out of its territory.

The Telegraph writes about this with reference to its own sources in the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

The article states that today, the transfer of combat aircraft to Kyiv is not a priority task of the British military leadership. However, as the sources note, this may happen after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders of Ukraine, and there will be a need to patrol its airspace.

At the same time, according to the publication, a number of people who are in the leadership of the British army talk about the insufficient contribution of the British air force and naval forces to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).