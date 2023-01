On January 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks and struck 13 enemy concentration areas, enemy air defense and anti-aircraft defense positions, and other objects of the occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

"During the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers conducted 10 missile strikes, one of which hit civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia, 26 airstrikes, and fired 81 rounds using MLRSes, in particular, at civilian objects in the city of Ochakiv. Casualties are reported among civilians," notes the General Staff.

The General Staff also added that the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions. In the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions, the enemy is in defensive.

Over the past 24 hours, AFU units repelled attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Rozdolivka, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Druzhba, Vodiane, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk Region.

- in the Siverskyi direction, using mortars the enemy shelled the areas of Mykolayivka settlements in the Chernihiv Region; and Rozhkovychi and Bachivsk in the Sumy Region.

- in the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy does not stop shelling settlements along the contact line. Areas of more than thirty settlements were damaged by fire, among them: Huriyiv Kozachok, Krasne, Starytsia, Okhrimivka, Varvarivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Kupiyansk in the Kharkiv Region.

- in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy fired fire in the areas of more than 25 settlements. In particular, these are Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske, Makiyivka, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region.

- more than 40 settlements were affected by fire in the Bakhmut direction. Among them are Spirne, Verkhniokamiyanske, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Zalizne, and Toretsk in the Donetsk Region.

- Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Vesele, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire in the Avdiyivka direction.

- in the direction of Novopavlovsk, the enemy again fired at Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, and Zolota Nyva.

- Zalizne, Illinka, Vremivka, and Novopil in the Donetsk region, as well as Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Staroukrayinka, Charivne, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, and Kamiyanske were affected in the Zaporizhzhia Region. In total, more than 30 settlements were affected.

- in the Kherson direction, areas of the settlements of Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Chervonyi Mayak, Monastyrske, Tomaryne, Burhunka, Tiahynka, Komyshany, and Kherson were hit by MLRSes, artillery, and mortars.

During the past day, the aviation of the AFU carried out eight strikes on the areas of enemy concentration, weapons and military depots, and struck the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Su-25 aircraft, a Mi-8 helicopter and two Superkam type UAVs.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the AFU hit two control points, two positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense and 5 areas of concentration of its manpower during the day.