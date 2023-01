The Cabinet of Ministers published a decision to ban officials from traveling abroad. This is stated in resolution No. 69 of January 27, published on the government website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By this decree, the government introduced conspiracies in the Rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine, providing that officials have the right to cross the state border on the basis of relevant decisions on business trips.

This in particular applies to:

members of the Cabinet of Ministers and their deputies,

heads of central executive bodies and their deputies,

members of the Verkhovna Rada and local councils,

state secretary of the Cabinet, secretaries of ministries, head of the Verkhovna Rada, and their deputies.

head of the Office of the President and his deputies, heads of other auxiliary bodies and services formed by the President and their deputies;

head of the Security Service and his deputies,

secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and his deputies,

head of the National Bank and his deputies,

judges, including the Constitutional Court, prosecutors,

chairmen and members of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting, the Accounts Chamber, the Central Election Commission and other state collegiate bodies,

the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights and his representatives,

heads of local state administrations and their deputies,

heads of structural subdivisions of state and local self-government bodies,

employees who are booked for the period of mobilization and for wartime by public authorities and local self-government,

heads of state unitary enterprises and their deputies,

heads and members of executive bodies of economic companies, in the authorized capital of which 50% or more of the shares belong to the state or economic companies, the share of which is 100%, including subsidiaries.

At the same time, it is provided that persons from among these can go abroad if they are a single parent of a child/children under 18 years (inclusive) in order to visit such children who are outside Ukraine, or to accompany such children to travel outside Ukraine if there are relevant supporting documents.

Persons from the list can also travel abroad for treatment if there are documents that give the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, and a letter from the Minister of Health on the list of persons agreed with a foreign party who can be accepted by health care institutions of foreign countries for treatment abroad.

Also, the Head of the State Border Guard Service may decide on permission to cross the state border for persons from the list, in case of death abroad of one of the family members of the first or second degree of kinship.

Ministries, central and local executive authorities, heads of state-owned enterprises are instructed to submit the lists of persons provided for in the resolution to the Administration of the State Border Guard Service within three days and, in the event of personnel changes, submit updated information no later than the next day after making the corresponding decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by decree of January 23 put into effect the decision of the NSDC to allow officials to go abroad exclusively on business trips. By decree, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to make appropriate changes to the Rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine within five days.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in accordance with the decision of the NSDC, the Cabinet of Ministers on Friday, January 27, banned officials from traveling abroad for the duration of the war without good reason. Now they will be able to go abroad for negotiations, for treatment, for the care of underage children, but not on vacation.