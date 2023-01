British Defence Ministry Explains How Tanks Will Help Ukraine

The British Ministry of Defence published a video from tank exercises, showing what they are capable of and how this can help Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the message of the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

“Why does Ukraine need main battle tanks to retake its territory and repel Russian forces?

- ability to destroy other tanks

- increased protection

- ability to support combined operations,” the statement reads.

Recall that on January 25, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the transfer of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

On January 25, the German government announced the decision to send Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine.

According to the German Defense Minister, the first Leopards will arrive in Ukraine in three months.