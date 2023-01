The Russian occupation army has concentrated forces to conduct an offensive in three directions in the east of Ukraine. In other areas of the front, enemy troops are defending.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Despite significant losses, in order to improve the tactical position, the enemy continues offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions," the operational update of the General Staff says.

At the same time, the invaders defend themselves in the Kupiansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson sections of the front.

The General Staff noted that recently Russian troops have increased the intensity of the use of aviation for attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces along the entire front line.

It is noted that today, Russian troops launched 7 missile and 24 air strikes. More than 30 times, the invaders used multiple rocket launchers (MLRS).

From mortars, tanks and artillery of various types, the invaders shelled at least 70 settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 26, Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Armed Forces, said that Russia daily loses up to a battalion of soldiers killed in battles.

We also reported that in the area of ​ ​ Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, soldiers of the National Guard attacked two enemy helicopters: one was destroyed, the second suffered damage.