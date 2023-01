Yesterday, soldiers of the National Guard in the area of Bakhmut managed to destroy from MANPADS the enemy Мі-24 helicopter, which is the second most common attack helicopter in the world.

This was reported by the press service of the National Guard.

They said that at about 10:40 a.m. the fire group of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery battalion noticed a helicopter on the outskirts of Bakhmut. The military fired two missile launches at the target from the Igla-1 MANPADS. One helicopter was neutralized, the second was hit.

"This helicopter is capable of flying at low altitudes, which in the conditions of this area allows making a hidden approach to the location of our units. It can maneuver, making constant strikes at our troops in the most important areas with the use of missile and artillery weapons. Therefore, the detection and destruction of such air targets is effective during combined arms combat," said Anton, gunner of the National Guard.

Recall that at the Vnukovo airport in the capital of Russia, Moscow, a Мі-8 helicopter, which is used to transport the first persons and officials of the highest rank, fell.

On Tuesday night, January 24, the Ukrainian military destroyed three Russian Ка-52 helicopters in just 30 minutes.