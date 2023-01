Tymoshenko Visited Her Profile Committee In Rada Last Time In October 2022

Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of Batkivshchyna, the head of the faction of the same name in the Verkhovna Rada, last attended a meeting of the Committee on Social Policy and the Protection of Veterans' Rights, of which she is a member, on October 24, 2022.

This is evidenced by the registration of parliamentarians at the meetings of the committee, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the meeting of the Council Committee on Social Policy on January 16, all members of the committee were absent, in particular Tymoshenko.

Prior to this, the committee met on November 24, 2022, Tymoshenko did not attend this meeting.

The politician was not present at the meetings of the committee on February 14 and 19, 2022, as well as on October 31, 2022.

The last time the MP was registered at a meeting on October 24, 2022.

Journalists learned that Tymoshenko was in Dubai in January 2023, but after attention from the media returned to Ukraine.

