The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has asked the court to bring to administrative responsibility the former head of the department of public procurement and supply of material resources of the Ministry of Defense Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.

The NACP has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 23, NACP Chairman Oleksandr Novikov made an order to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov to conduct an official investigation into the head of the public procurement department in order to find out the circumstances of providing the NACP with inaccurate information about the audit report, as well as violation of the terms of response.

This will make it possible to bring the head of the department to disciplinary responsibility within the framework of the military charter, since he is a military.

In addition, on January 16, the NACP drew up an administrative protocol for Khmelnytskyi for an offense related to corruption.

"As part of the verification of corruption risks of the Ministry of Defense, which lasted until the end of December, the NACP requested a copy of the audit report of the Department of Internal Audit of the Ministry. Through the analysis of such reports, the agency can establish how effectively a certain institution takes measures to minimize corruption risks in its activities. In response to the request of the NACP, Bohdan Khmelnytskyi sent a letter stating that there is no such report and he cannot provide it," the statement said.

Later it became known that this signed official got acquainted with this report long before he wrote to the NACP that there was no report.

In addition, the official violated the response period specified in Part 8 of Article 12 of the law "On the prevention of corruption."

On January 16, at the same time as sending the administrative protocol to the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv, the NACP also appealed to the Ministry of Defense with a proposal to remove Khmelnytskyi from his duties for the period of consideration of this case in court.

A copy of the protocol was handed to the official personally under the signature.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister of Defense Viacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported that Shapovalov resigned after the scandal with the procurement of food for the military, his request was supported by the head of the Ministry Oleksii Reznikov.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov considers the Defense Ministry's accusations of purchasing products for the military at inflated prices an attempt to undermine the confidence of foreign partners in the Ministry in order to disrupt the supply of military assistance to Ukraine.