Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on energy and housing and communal services Andrii Herus has said that his committee does not consider the dismissal of Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

He reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"In our committee, such an issue is not considered to date," he said.

The MP also informed that the committee did not receive submissions for the appointment or dismissal of the Minister.

Herus recalled that the Prime Minister should make a submission for dismissal.

Earlier, a number of media outlets published information about the possible dismissal of Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Energy.

Halushchenko has served as Minister since April 29, 2021.

