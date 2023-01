In accordance with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution that prohibits officials from traveling abroad without valid reasons for the duration of the war.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In accordance with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, the Government approved a resolution prohibiting officials from traveling abroad for the duration of the war without valid reasons. Parliamentarians, government officials, representatives of local authorities, prosecutors, judges and many other officials can cross the state border on the basis of a business trip. They can go abroad for negotiations, for treatment, for the care of minor children. They can’t go on holiday," he wrote.

The Prime Minister added that, unfortunately, there are those who, even during the war, did not understand these basic things, so there was a decision of the NSDC, there was a corresponding decree of the President and now there is a corresponding resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by decree of January 23 put into effect the decision of the NSDC to allow officials to go abroad exclusively on business trips.

By decree, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to amend the Rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine within a five-day period, providing for heads of state bodies and their deputies, as well as employees booked for the period of mobilization and for wartime by state authorities, the possibility of traveling outside Ukraine exclusively on business trips.