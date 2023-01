Netherlands Transfers To Ukraine 300 Tons Of Equipment To Restore Energy Supply

Starting from December 2022, 36 shipments of humanitarian aid in the form of energy equipment with a total weight of 286.7 tons have arrived in Ukraine from the Netherlands. Of them, during the last two weeks - 12 loads with a total weight of 103.6 tons.

This is reported by the Ministry of Energy.

As noted in the press service, the relevant energy equipment will be used to restore the facilities of the Ukrainian energy sector, which continue to suffer damage as a result of targeted Russian attacks.

Among the equipment provided by the Dutch side are transformers, electric and gas switches, earthing switches, disconnectors, surge arresters, electrical cables and grounding, overhead line fittings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Netherlands is ready to buy 18 Leopard 2 tanks leased from Germany and present them to Ukraine.

In addition, 60 Ukrainian servicemen are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in the Netherlands. Local specialists not only perform complex operations on Ukrainian soldiers, but also help with prosthetics.