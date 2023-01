Attempts by Russian occupiers to capture Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region end in significant losses from the enemy, so propagandists only on paper declare "victories."

The spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi announced this on the air of the telethon.

"For many months in a row, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, using motorized rifle units and marines, are trying to achieve significant success there, but are facing serious retaliation from our Defense Forces and retreat with losses," he said.

According to him, over the past day, the occupiers fired 322 times at the area of Vuhledar. About 58 fights occurred. Cherevatyi claims that the Russian invaders lost 109 people killed and 188 wounded.

A spokesman for the Eastern group confirmed that the occupiers are trying to succeed, but they are not yet successful. Therefore, the enemy “to put it mildly, exaggerates its "achievements" on Telegram channels”.

The British Ministry of Defense believes that the Russian Federation will not succeed in these areas. Nevertheless, the Russians claim a breakthrough of the Ukrainian defense near Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia.