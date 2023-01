In the Kyiv Region, in the cities of Bucha and Irpin, which were under Russian occupation and where the Russians set up their torture chambers, graffiti by the street artist from Italy TvBoy appeared.

The Bucha City Council wrote about this on Facebook.

Graffiti decorated the building near the Bucha City Council and the walls of the lyceum building.

In one of them, a girl stands on the stairs and draws a peace sign in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. On another, a girl in a yellow raincoat paint over the word WAR.

Also, the works of the Italian street artist were noticed in Irpin at the Central House of Culture and on the ruins of the sports stadium. This graffiti is painted on the ruins of a house of culture and depicts two football boys wearing yellow and blue shirts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, guards will be put on Banksy's graffiti in the Kyiv Region.

The police detained 8 people who are suspected of cutting graffiti from a wall in Hostomel (Kyiv Region), the author of which is the British anonymous street artist Banksy.

Vandals cut down one of seven graffiti in Hostomel, Kyiv Region, the author of which is the world-famous street artist Banksy from the United Kingdom.